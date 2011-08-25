Former Orioles Pitcher Mike Flanagan Committed Suicide Over Team’s Failures, Report Says

Flanagan (left) with Rick Dempsey in 2007

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A report from WBAL in Baltimore says that former Orioles pitcher and top executive Mike Flanagan took his own life yesterday after being “despondent” over the franchise’s recent failures.Flanagan’s body was found outside his Baltimore County home yesterday afternoon.



He was 59.

Police have not released an official cause of death.

But WBAL-TV Sports Director Gerry Sandusky confirmed with sources that Flanagan committed suicide “despondent over what he considered a false perception from a community he loved of his role in the team’s prolonged failure.”

Flanagan won the Cy Young award in 1979. He also served at the team’s top executive from 2002-2008.

Read the entire WBAL report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.