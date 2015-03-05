A designer for Microsoft's futuristic Hololens project was killed in a hit-and-run

Mike Ey, a project designer working on Microsoft’s futuristic Hololens augmented reality headset, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday morning. He was 30.

According to Seattle police speaking to local station Kiro TV (via Kotaku), Ey was driving on the highway when he was rear-ended by a speeding car travelling “over 100 miles an hour on State Route 520.”

The driver of the speeding car, Robert Malsch, tried to escape the ensuing wreckage, but Redmond police managed to track and catch him with a police dog. Malsch currently faces charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit and run; a King County judge on Monday ordered he be held on $US100,000 bail.

Friends of Ey called the late software engineer “tremendous” and “reliable”; his girlfriend, Kelley Piering, told Kiro TV that the HoloLens project he was working on was “the coolest thing ever.”

“It’s looking at the future while holding the present,” she said. “Mike said it wasn’t perfect but it was going to be one day.”

According to his Facebook page, Ey joined Microsoft as a software engineer in June 2013. He previously studied game design and development at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT); he graduated from there in 2010.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ey’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.