A Rookie Wide Receiver Destroyed A Defender With One Of The Best Blocks You'll Ever See

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Mike Evans opened a lot of eyes on Sunday when he absolutely manhandled veteran cornerback Terrance Newman with a devastating block.

Evans is a leading contender for offensive rookie of the year in the NFL thanks to his talents catching the football. But at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he can also be a force with his blocks and that’s exactly what Newman learned on this play.

Ouch!







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.