Mike Ditka Vigorously Defended Sarah Palin In A Motivational Speech Last Weekend

Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka began his “Lessons From Leaders” keynote speech in Washington, Illinois on Saturday by defending Sarah Palin.From the Peoria Journal Star:



“I understand Sarah Palin spoke here last year. I admire her,” Ditka said about the former vice presidential candidate. “She’s a great lady, mother and wife, and that’s more important than the (expletive) the media spreads about her.”

The NFL Hall of Famer introduced Palin at a campaign stop in 2008.

The rest of his speech centered on “football, politics, his admiration for Abraham Lincoln and his recipe for personal and professional success,” according the Journal Star

