On “NFL Countdown” Sunday morning, Mike Ditka took a little snooze. When the show cut back to the set Ditka’s eyes were shut and Keyshawn Johnson had to wake him up. Ditka comes to, twitches a few times, and the show goes on (GIF via SB Nation):

