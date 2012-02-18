Rick Santorum Just Scored A HUGE Coup Over Mitt Romney

Rick Santorum scored a major victory today, winning the high-profile endorsement of the state’s Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine.



It’s a major get for Santorum under any circumstances. What makes it even bigger is that DeWine had previously endorsed Mitt Romney.

To add insult to injury, DeWine made some pretty scathing remarks about the former Massachusetts Governor in his endorsement speech this afternoon:

“To be elected President, you have to do more than tear down your opponents,” DeWine said. “You have to give the American people a reason to vote for you — a reason to hope — a reason to believe that under your leadership, American will be better. Rick Santorum has done that. Sadly, Governor Romney has not.”

“I could not, in good conscience, be on the record endorsing Governor Romney when I knew in my heart that Rick Santorum was the better candidate,” he added.

DeWine’s beef with the Romney campaign was over a Super PAC ad that attacked Santorum over his position on felony voting rights. DeWine, like Santorum, supported the Felon Voting Bill when he was in the U.S. Senate.

BuzzFeed’s McKay Coppins reports that the Romney camp was “blindsided” by DeWine’s defection, and didn’t learn about it until rumours started surfacing this morning. The switch is a big blow to Romney, who has built his candidacy around support from the GOP Establishment.

The campaign went into damage control this afternoon, unleashing surrogate John Sununu to downplay the news.

“The swing of Mike DeWine from one candidate to another is not important,” Sununu said on a conference call shortly before the endorsement. “From what I understand, attorneys general don’t have much of a political organisation.”

But Sununu’s assessment of DeWine’s political clout is not entirely accurate. The DeWine family is incredibly influential in Ohio Republican politics. DeWine’s cousin Kevin is chairman of the state GOP. his son Pat is powerful judge and former city councilman in Cincinnati. DeWine himself has served as a Congressman, a U.S. Senator, and Ohio’s lieutenant governor.

DeWine’s defection underscores Romney’s problem in Ohio, where Santorum has opened up a significant lead in the polls. Ohio’s 66 delegates are definitely going to be the big prize on Super Tuesday, and the state is usually viewed as a barometer for the rest of the country.

But Romney’s Ohio troubles could be a much bigger problem if he makes it to the general election, when the state will be a must-win for both parties. The state GOP in the midst of a major power struggle, and will need a presidential candidate who can unite and activate the party.

“We’ve got to resolve our internal issues,” Sen. Rob Portman, a Romney backer, recently told Business Insider. “It could hurt our ability to win races at every level.”

