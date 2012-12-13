Lakers Coach Mike D'Antoni Snaps At A Notorious LA Times Reporter After His Team's Latest Loss

The Lakers lost to the previously 4-17 Cavaliers last night, their worst loss of a disastrous start to the NBA season.



They’ve now lost five of their last six games and are just 4-8 since Mike D’Antoni took over as coach. Tensions boiled over at the postgame press conference last night, when D’Antoni snapped, “You’re really starting to piss me off,” at LA Times reporter TJ Simers.

Simers has a history of antagonizing coaches at these sorts of press conference. A few weeks ago he got a fiery reaction out of UCLA coach Jim Mora by suggesting that his team intentionally lost to Stanford.

It’s hard to tell what the question was, but it seemed to be about the Lakers not working hard enough on defence in practice. The exchange starts at 40-second mark (via Deadspin):

