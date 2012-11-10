It Looks Like Former Knicks Coach Mike D'Antoni Is The Early Frontrunner To Take Over The Lakers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mike D’Antoni has emerged as the hot name the be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.Both Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski and CBS’s Ken Berger report that D’Antoni is a “prominent name” who has been discussed in the organisation.



But Wojnarowski also reports that D’Antoni won’t be able to coach for 5-6 weeks due to knee surgery, although he would still take the job.

It would certainly make things entertaining.

D’Antoni popularised the fast-paced, “seven seconds or less” offence with Steve Nash in Phoenix before moving on to coach the Knicks.

He was ousted as Knicks coach last year, but has stayed around the league as an assistant coach on the Olympic team in London.

There are some issues with this.

1. He runs very rigid offensive system. A D’Antoni-coached Lakers team would be Steve Nash’s team, not Kobe’s, and no one knows if Kobe would be willing to give up control. We all saw what happened last year in New York when Carmelo Anthony refused to buy-in to D’Antoni’s system.

2. D’Antoni’s system relies on spacing the floor and shooting 3s. The Lakers, as constructed, don’t have the players to fit his offence. It’s just as bad of a fit as NY’s roster was last year.

3. The knee thing. The Lakers probably want this resolved sooner rather than later.

