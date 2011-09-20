A Former NHL Player Saved A Man's Life With Skills He Learned In Prison

Photo: AP

Former NHL player Mike Danton spent five years in jail for conspiring to commit murder.He can now thank his experience behind bars for saving a man’s life.



A former New Jersey Devils draft pick, Danton was playing in his first game with a Swedish club when his teammate, Marcus Bengtsson, began convulsing on the ice. Danton dropped to his teammate’s side and reached in to Bengtsson’s mouth to stop him from choking on his own tongue.

Where did he learn those skills?

Danton became a certified first aid responder in jail.

“I have seen seizures before,” Danton wrote the AP. “In prison, druggies would come in off the streets and have withdrawals. So, when the convulsions did not (stop) after a couple of minutes, I knew something was wrong.”

He was right. And with his help, Bengtsson made it safely to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“I can’t describe how thankful I am to Mike and all the others who helped me,” Bengtsson said.

Quite the role reversal for a man originally sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to plotting to kill his former junior coach. He was released in 2009 on parole after saying the real target had been his father.

