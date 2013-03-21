Republican Senator Arrested For DUI Last Year Is Attending A Fundraiser Hosted By A Liquor Company

Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), who was arrested late last year for drunken driving, will be attending a fundraiser on Thursday hosted by Diageo, the world’s largest producer of liquor.



Crapo is a devout Mormon who claimed to abstain from alcohol, but pleaded guilty to driving under the influence earlier this year. He was arrested on Dec. 23 in Alexandria, Virginia after registering a blood alcohol level of 0.11 per cent.

Diageo owns Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Guinness and is the exclusive international distributor for Jose Cuervo and Crown Royal. It also owns 34 per cent of Moët Hennessy.

The party — a March Madness Kick Off which benefits Freedom Fund — costs $1,000 per Political Action Committee attendee or as a “personal host,” according to a copy of the invitation obtained by the Sunlight Foundation.

(h/t) Eric Ming (@ericming5)

