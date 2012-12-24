Republican Senator Mike Crapo Arrested For DUI

Photo: AP

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) was arrested in Virginia early Sunday morning and charged with drunken driving, an Alexandra police spokesman confirmed tonight. CBS News first reported Crapo’s arrest.Jody Donaldson, the police spokesman, said that Crapo was arrested around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. An officer observed Crapo running a red light. He was stopped, arrested and taken into custody without incident, Donaldson said. He was released on $1,000 bond, and he has a court date on Jan. 4.



Crapo released an apologetic statement in which he said this “circumstance” would never happen again.

“I am deeply sorry for the actions that resulted in this circumstance,” Crapo said in the statement. “I made a mistake for which I apologise to my family, my Idaho constituents and any others who have put their trust in me. I accept total responsibility and will deal with whatever penalty comes my way in this matter. I will also undertake measures to ensure that this circumstance is never repeated.”

Crapo is best known for being a part of the bipartisan “Gang of Eight” — four Republicans and four Democrat Senators who tried to work on the framework of a budget deal to avert the year-end fiscal cliff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.