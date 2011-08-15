Hockey Player Mike Comrie And Hilary Duff Are Having A Baby

Photo: Wikipedia

As broadcasting legend Foster Hewitt would say, “He shoots, he scores!”Mike Comrie and Hilary Duff are having a baby. Seems that Comrie’s boys can swim.



The celebrity couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past Sunday, and Duff took to her official website to announce the news of their pregnancy.

“I can’t believe it has already been a year. Time really flies when you’re having fun! We also want to share the exciting news that baby makes three! We are extremely happy and ready to start this new chapter of our lives. Thanks to everyone for the continued love and support throughout the years!”

Poor Gordo must be devastated.

[Yahoo]

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.