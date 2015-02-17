Mike Cannon-Brookes thinks Liberal MPs squibbed it in the leadership spill vote

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes thinks one of the biggest changes the government needs to make is appoint a new Prime Minister.

After last week’s failed Liberal leadership spill attempt Cannon-Brookes, one of Australia’s richest tech entrepreneurs, has told Smart Company: “They didn’t make the one change they should have made but maybe that will still happen.”

“I’m not a huge Tony Abbott fan,” he said.

Cannon-Brookes would rather see a PM and a government that supports innovation, government and entrepreneurs.

“We all know entrepreneurs and technology are the only source of true job growth in the next 20 or 30 years,” he said, adding the federal government’s $100 million cap companies can claim on R&D is “stupid”.

“Logically it doesn’t make any sense. Surely we want to promote R&D and innovation, why would we want to restrict that?”

