Here's what Atlassian bosses Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar pay themselves

Scott Farquhar, left, and Mike Cannon-Brookes. Image: Atlassian

Atlassian’s founders were each paid a salary of just under $A350,000 last year and took no bonus.

However, both Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar each holds around 69.7 million shares in the company which is about to list on the Nasdaq in the biggest-ever IPO by an Australian tech company.

The company’s IPO filing, which came out this morning, shows the two founders each hold 37.7% of the company, which was valued earlier this year at around $3.5 billion.

They each own 69,732,090 shares and their holdings are split exactly the same, with each holding 15,283,600 shares themselves and the remaining 54,448,490 being held by trusts.

It remains to be seen how much of these shareholdings Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar will retain when the company starts trading.

They will retain control of the company by their shares being classified as Class B shares, which each carried 10 votes, while regular Class A shares will carry a single vote each at meetings.

The documents show Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar were each paid $US264,862 last financial year. They’ve applied an exchange rate of $1USD to AUS $1.3020, giving a total salary of $A344,850. Adding in superannuation their total package was just under $375,000. Here’s the table:

As the document notes, “each opted not to participate in our bonus plan during the fiscal year”.

But a well-earned payday is coming.

