Mike Cannon-Brookes just ordered an Apple Watch

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has succumbed to his tech impulses and ordered an Apple Watch.
He tweeted the confirmation this afternoon with an apt hashtag: #justdoingmyparttomakethelargestcompanyintheworldlarger.
No word on which one he chose yet but it’ll go well with his Tesla.
Let's be honest. Watch ordered. #justdoingmyparttomakethelargestcompanyintheworldlarger
— Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) April 10, 2015
The Apple Watch will be released on April 24.
NOW READ: How to pre-order the Apple Watch
