Mike Cannon-Brookes just ordered an Apple Watch

Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has succumbed to his tech impulses and ordered an Apple Watch.

He tweeted the confirmation this afternoon with an apt hashtag: #justdoingmyparttomakethelargestcompanyintheworldlarger.

No word on which one he chose yet but it’ll go well with his Tesla.

The Apple Watch will be released on April 24.

NOW READ: How to pre-order the Apple Watch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.