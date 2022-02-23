Mike Cannon-Brookes has invested a further $200 million into renewables, days after his bid to takeover energy giant AGL

Atlassian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has invested another $200 million into renewables. (Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Atlassian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has committed further to a global fund targeting the Australian coal industry.

The investment in privately held Infradebt, a major financier of renewables and battery storage, was made through Cannon-Brookes’ private fund Grok Ventures.

It comes just days after a first attempt $5 billion takeover bid for energy giant AGL on Sunday.

Atlassian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has committed $200 million through his private investment fund to renewables, just days after a failed bid for Australian energy giant AGL.

The investment in privately held Infradebt, a major financier of renewables and battery storage, was made through Grok Ventures, the fund Cannon-Brookes runs with his wife Annie. It represents another major play for control of the country’s green energy transition, which the tech billionaire has argued is progressing too slowly.

The backing of Infradebt is part of a wider strategy to ensure enough renewables and storage is built to put in place Cannon-Brookes’ plan to close AGL’s coal generators and accelerate the transition to zero emissions by 2035.

The first investment through this new venture will be the previously announced $35 million debt package for the Bouldercombe battery in Queensland, currently being built by the listed Genex.

The 50MW/100MWh battery is about to start construction and will be operating next year.

Alexander Austin, chief executive of Infradebt, told RenewEconomy batteries were a key part of transitioning Australia’s energy networks.

“There will definitely be more batteries,” Austin said. “We have got several other batteries in different stages of the process. We expect to do quite a few in 2022.”

Cannon-Brookes was a co-investor in Infradebt’s first ethical fund (IEF) along with Future Super, which was Australia’s first ethically screened infrastructure debt fund.

Now it is further engaging with a minority direct stake in the fund manager estimated to be at least 25%.

“As a foundation investor in IEF, we know capital flow is critical to our transition to a greener economy,” Cannon-Brookes said in a statement.

“The Bouldercombe BESS project proves that battery storage is not only sustainable, but delivers solid rates of return. It’s a win-win for Australia’s economy.”

The fresh capital follows a $5 billion takeover bid of AGL launched by Cannon-Brookes on Sunday with global asset manager Brookfield.

While the board of AGL released a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange saying it had knocked back the unsolicited bid of $7.50 a share because it undervalued the company, the play has reopened the conversation around Grok’s plans to accelerate renewables in Australia.

Cannon-Brookes said they were still interested in the company and would not be deterred by the outcome, and AGL shares jumped 8% to $7.73 at the opening of trading, suggesting investors see the potential for a higher offer.

He said if the bidders were eventually successful, they had a war chest of between $10 billion and $20 billion to invest in renewables.

“Beyond the acquisition, we have a budget of [between $10 billion] to $20 billion to spend on creating new renewable assets,” Cannon-Brookes told ABC Radio National.

AGL announced earlier this month it was significantly cutting the time frame for the closure of its Bayswater and Loy Yang A coal power generators, to the 2030s and 2040s.

But Cannon-Brookes has said he wants to close them sooner, with a target for AGL to reach net zero emissions in 2035, still more than a decade earlier than the existing goal.