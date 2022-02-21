Mike Cannon-Brookes’ bid to buy AGL comes with a war chest of up to $20 billion to invest in renewables

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has made a bid to buy AGL in an effort to close coal-fired stations.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has teamed up with Brookfield in a bid to buy AGL.

The aim of the bid is to shut down AGL’s remaining coal-fired power station by 2030.

AGL’s board has dismissed the takeover proposal, but shares jumped 8%.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has committed to shutting down AGL Energy’s remaining coal-fired power stations by 2030 if his bid with Brookfield for Australia’s largest power company is successful.

While the AGL board has dismissed the unsolicited takeover proposal saying the $7.50 a share bid undervalued the company, Cannon-Brookes said they would not be deterred and were still interested in the company.

AGL shares jumped 8 per cent to $7.73 — suggesting investors see the potential for a higher offer — at the opening of trading.

Cannon-Brookes said if the bidders were eventually successful, they had a war chest of between $10 billion and $20 billion to invest in renewables.

“Beyond the acquisition, we have a budget of [between $10 billion] to $20 billion to spend on creating new renewable assets,” he told ABC Radio National.

“So this is a significant investment in Australia and in decarbonisation, and [will result] in both a cleaner grid, but also a more stable and a cheaper grid.”

Cannon-Brookes said he was “fairly confident” they could retire AGL’s coal assets by 2030 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

“[We can] do that economically do it sensibly, prudently,” he said.

“The idea would be net zero by 2035 including all forms of thermal generation. So we think we can do that, we have $20 billion … ourselves to do it and obviously as a private company, we can do it a lot faster than as a public company.”

Power prices will go down, not up

Cannon-Brookes rejected suggestions power prices would rise if coal-fired power was fast-tracked out of the grid.

“I don’t think it will. I think quite the opposite. I think it will bring them down,” he said.

“I think we know that renewables are the cheapest source of power generation. What you require is the ability of capital to make that transition and to do it sensibly and rationally. That is, doing it inside of one organisation. And I think we have the right partners in the consortium to do that.”

He said he had not spoken to federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor since the takeover proposal had been lodged with AGL.

After a meeting on Sunday afternoon, the board of AGL released a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange saying it had knocked back the unsolicited bid of $7.50 a share because it undervalued the company.

“The AGL Energy Board considers that the unsolicited proposal, which was received on the morning of Saturday, February 19, materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders,” the statement said.

AGL said there were also questions regarding the structure of the acquiring vehicle and the scrip alternative.

It also noted the bid would need approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission as well as the Foreign Investment Review board.

Brookfield recently bought a major electricity transmission company, Ausnet.

Although the initial bid was rejected by the AGL board, this is not expected to be the end of the matter given the substantial resources of the Cannon-Brookes/Brookfield consortium which has the option of revising its bid for Australia’s largest energy company.

Seismic shift

A successful bid for AGL would have a seismic effect on Australia’s energy market, given their plans to reach net zero emissions by 2035 and fast-track the closure of its two big coal-fired power stations, Bayswater and Loy Yang A.

AGL chief executive Graeme Hunt earlier this month announced the company had significantly brought forward the retirement dates for the two power stations to the 2030s and 2040s.

However, Cannon-Brookes, the Atlassian founder and billionaire who has embraced the renewable energy transition, wants to close them down much sooner.

Minister Taylor was blindsided last week when Origin Energy chief executive Frank Calabria announced it was bringing forward the closure date of its Eraring coal-fired power station by seven years to 2025.

Any fast-tracking of coal-fired power stations leaving the National Electricity Market will have big implications for the stability of the grid.

AGL on Monday said the unsolicited proposal represented a 4.7 per cent premium to the closing price of AGL Energy of $7.16 on February 18.

This article was originally published in The Australian Financial Review.