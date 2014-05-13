Ex-NBA Coach Mike Brown Is Making A Ton Of Money For Getting Fired Twice In Two Seasons

The Cleveland Cavaliers have fired coach Mike Brown after just one season, the team announced on Monday.

The Cavs went 33-49, finishing 10th in the Eastern conference in a year when they expected themselves to make the playoffs for the first time in the post-LeBron era.

This is the second time Brown has been fired in the last two seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers fired him five games into the 2012-13 season.

Brown might be out of a job, but he’s still making a ton of money.

He was just one year into a five-year, $US20-million contract with the Cavs that he signed in April of 2013. The first four years were guaranteed and the fifth year was partially guaranteed, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported at the time.

He’s also still getting paid by the Lakers. L.A. still owed Brown $US7 million over the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons coming into the year, an unspecified portion of which was offset by the Cavaliers hiring, ESPN-LA’s Dave McMenamin reports.

Depending on how much Cleveland owes him for that fifth year and how much of that $US7 million the Lakers still have to pay out, it’s safe to assume that Brown is looking at somewhere north of $US15 million in future salary from teams that fired him.

