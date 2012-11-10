REPORT: Lakers Coach Has Six Games To Turn Things Around Or He's Fired

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE: They fired him.EARLIER:



ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting that Lakers coach Mike Brown will be in “immediate jeopardy” if his team has a bad six-game home stand between now and Nov. 20.

LA is 1-4, a big disappointment after acquiring Steve Nash and Dwight Howard this summer.

Team executives and players have publicly supported Brown, but Stein says things need to turn around immediately for him to keep his job.

Luckily the schedule is fairly easy during the home stand:

Golden State (tonight)

Sacramento (Sunday)

San Antonio (11/13)

Phoenix (11/16)

Houston (11/18)

Brooklyn (11/20)

No back-to-backs and no travel against some really soft opponents — this is the perfect opportunity for Brown to save his job.

Even though the Princeton offence is getting the bulk of the criticism right now, LA’s main problems have been defence and depth. They’re 25th out of 30 teams in defensive efficiency, and only two bench players are averaging more than 5 points per game.

