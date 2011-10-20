Citigroup Just Hired A Former Football Star Who Gained Over 100 Pounds Of Muscle

Mike Brennan, a former University of Notre Dame football player who was later drafted by the NFL, is joining Citigroup’s high-yield sales division, Bloomberg reported.



Brennan, 44, was previously working for Cantor Fitzgerald as the head of junk-bond sales. Prior to joining Cantor in 2009, he did stints at UBS and Credit Suisse.

Notre Dame’s coach, Lou Holtz, didn’t think Brennan would make the team or earn any playing time for that matter.

In Holtz book called “Winning Every Day: The Game Plan for Success” he wrote that Brennan “may have been the slowest athlete” he ever coached. During college, Brennan earned the nickname “Turtle.”

But Brennan, a high-school All-American lacrosse star from Baltimore, remained persistent and practiced constantly.

From the Baltimore Sun:

He went from a 185-pound lacrosse defenseman to a 290-pound tackle at Notre Dame, lifting weights for the first time in his life, he said. He earned a scholarship his fourth season and started three games. He started every game in his fifth year, and was good enough to be a fourth-round draft pick by Cincinnati.

Note: Forget high yield sales, man! Sell those

He graduated from Notre Dame in 1990. He was also a member of Notre Dame’s 1988 national championship team.

After college, he was a fourth-round NFL draft pick and joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive lineman.

He was cut by the Bengals and the Phoenix Cardinals in the same season. He was picked up by the Buffalo Bills who played in the Super Bowl XXVI in 1992.

He may have traded in his pads and cleats for a suit and tie, but he still has his NFL player profile online.

According to his profile, he’s 6’5″ and 274 lbs.

Dang.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.