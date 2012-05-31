WATCH: Illinois State Rep. Goes Absolutely Berserk In Epic Paper-Throwing Rant

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

CBS Chicago reports on Illinois State Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) and his epic rant against a pension reform bill on Tuesday.

The bill, led by state Democrats, would “reduce annual cost-of-living increases for public employees, such as state workers, university staff and downstate teachers,” CBS reports.

Watch his epic tirade and paper throwing as everyone around him remains amazingly unfazed. A preview:

“You should be ashamed of yourselves! I’m sick of it! Every year, we give power to one person! It was not made that way in the Constitution! … Enough! I feel like somebody trying to be released from Egypt! Let my people go!”

