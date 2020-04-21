Mike Bloomberg spent over $1 billion running for president — that's $23 million for each delegate he won

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

He did it – Mike Bloomberg managed to cross the billion dollar threshold in his run for president, according to the latest FEC filings.

Bloomberg spent $US1,047,623,103 of his own money on the campaign, to be exact.

The candidate could have bought a lot of nice things with that money, but he ended up dropping more than $US23 million per delegate when all was said and done.

The latest FEC filings released on Monday had one eye popping line item.

Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, media mogul and self-made billionaire spent more than $US1 billion of his own money on his presidential campaign – $US1,047,623,103 to be precise.

Bloomberg’s run briefly portended a potentially drawn out and messy primary campaign that could have resulted in a brokered convention, but after Elizabeth Warren eviscerated him at the Nevada debate and he failed to deliver on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg’s prospects became remote and he subsequently dropped out.

For all of the money Bloomberg dropped on the race even before Super Tuesday, he could have bought a lot of nice things – from Seinfeld to Manchester City’s wage bill for the next two years – but the final FEC filings revealed he spent around $US23.3 million for each of the 45 delegates he won.

