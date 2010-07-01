Mike Bloomberg Thinks The NY State Hedge Fund Tax Is The Worst Idea Ever

The last time Bloomberg got furious

At a volunteer event recently, Mayor Bloomberg was asked about the NY State tax proposed on carried interest profits earned by people who work in New York but live out of state.According to the Observer, Bloomberg replied:



“I think it’s the best thing that ever happened to Connecticut. I can’t imagine why every hedge fund won’t pick up tomorrow and leave.”

So can we assume there’s no chance it’ll happen?

