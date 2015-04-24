Mike Bloomberg is dropping $42 million on 100 US cities

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has a plan to improve 100 other cities across the United States, and he’s dropping $US42 million to see it happen.

Through his charitable organisation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the multibillionaire will fund a program that helps municipal governments around the country use data to do their jobs better, according to a press release.

The cities themselves haven’t been chosen, but they will all be “midsized.” Only 275 can apply and then Hizzoner will chose who gets the funds.

Bloomberg described his plan in a Huffington Post blog earlier this week:

City governments have a responsibility to make the most of every dollar, and data helps them do that. When cities keep close track of their progress, they can quickly change course when programs don’t work as expected, rather than throwing good money after bad. Data also allows cities to direct funding to programs based on results, not intentions — and it allows the public to hold mayors accountable for getting the job done.

The program will partner with a number of data-analysis organisations, including the Sunlight Foundation, Results for America, and research centres at Johns Hopkins University and the Harvard Kennedy School, to support the 100-odd midsize cities use and analyse data to better serve their citizens.

Cities with between 100,000 and 1 million residents are invited to apply to the program, which they can do here.

