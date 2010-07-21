Mike Bloomberg Flames Sarah Palin Over Call For Ground Zero Mosque Boycott -- But Poll Shows People Agree With Her

NY mayor Michael Bloomberg blasted Sarah Palin for a tweet urging New Yorkers to block the construction of a mosque at Ground Zero. He then quickly denied that he had called Palin a racist.



On Sunday, Palin tweeted:

“Peaceful New Yorkers, pls refute the Ground Zero mosque plan if you believe catastrophic pain caused @ Twin Towers site is too raw, too real.”

At a press conference later that day, Bloomberg said:

“Sarah Palin has a right to her opinions, but I could not disagree more…Everything the United States stands for and New York stands for is tolerance and openness.”

Bloomberg then made a remark that seemed to suggest that he thought Palin was a racist, which he immediately denied.

In any event, a WSJ poll shows why Palin is still a popular politician. Most WSJ readers agree with her on this issue:

Photo: WSJ

