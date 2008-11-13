Mike Bloomberg, An Inspiration To Millionaire Mayor Wannabes Around The World

Jerusalem elected a new mayor earlier this morning. When Jerusalemites entered their polling stations they faced a few interesting choices, unless they were Palestinian. In that case they had no say in the election and stayed home. But they still get to pay taxes! Those that did vote had the following options: A multi-millionaire tech entrepeneur, an ultra-orthodox rabbi, a stoner, and Arkady Gaydamak, a sketchy Russian arms-dealing, tax-evading billionaire. Gaydamak was allegedly the inspiration for the title character played by Nicolas Cage character in the 2005 movie “The Lord Of War.”



(Turns out money and shadiness can’t buy votes—in Israel, at least!—the billionaire with a past only got 7% of the vote.)

The multi-millionaire, a secular candiate named Nik Bakart won. And who does he hope to emulate? Mayor Bloomberg. Bakart says he wants to increase the tourists visiting Jerusalem by 5 fold and increase construction. Good luck with all that.

Jerusalem Votes In Secular Mayor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.