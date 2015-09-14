Mike Baird's priorities show again how he's taking business insights to running government

NSW Premier Mike Baird. Photo: Lachlan French

New South Wales Premier Mike Baird has introduced a new 10-year plan for the state, including 30 reforms and 12 which will be his personal priorities.

The plan, which includes targets for reducing domestic violence, improving education results and tackling childhood obesity, will replace the broader 10-year state plan, NSW 2021, released by Baird’s predecessor Barry O’Farrell.

“International experience suggests that, just like running a successful business, you need to set priorities in order to achieve results,” Baird says, “And what gets measured, gets managed. I am committed to not just setting priorities, but delivering on them.

The former investment banker for Deutsche Bank, NAB and HSBC, Baird has often referred to how he uses business strategy in his political career.

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider at the start of the month the premier said: “The responsibility of any leader, whether it be government, whether it be a charity group or whether it be business, is to understand where the risks and threats are. And ensuring that those future risks and threats, you’re taking action to mitigate them or indeed, to overcome them.”

As part of the priorities plan Baird will also introduce private sector-style accountability to the NSW government ministers, senior public servants and their departments, and a live reporting dashboard will allow him and his ministers to monitor government progress in the priority areas in real time.

“We are determined to keep delivering for the people of NSW and to make our great state an even better place to live. Which is why our next step forward is not just one, but 30: 30 reforms to grow the economy, deliver infrastructure, and improve health, education and other services across NSW,” he said.

Here’s a look at the premier priorities in his new plan, “NSW: Making It Happen”.

1. Create 150,000 new jobs by 2019. 2. Deliver key infrastructure projects on time and on budget. 3. Cut the rate of domestic violence perpetrators re-offending within 12 months by 5%. 4. Improve service levels in hospitals — 81% of patients through emergency departments within four hours. 5. Reduce overweight and obesity rates in children by 5% over 10 years. 6. Increase proportion of NSW students in the top two NAPLAN bands by 8%. 7. Decrease the percentage of children and young people re-reported at risk of significant harm by 15%. 8. Address youth homelessness by increasing the proportion of young people who successfully move from Specialist Homelessness Services to long-term accommodation by 10%. 9. Double the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and increase the proportion of women to 50% in senior government leadership roles in the next 10 years. 10. Reduce the volume of litter by 40% by 2020. 11. Determine 90% of housing development applications within 40 days. 12. Improve customer satisfaction with key government services.

