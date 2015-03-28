Mike Baird texted a bunch of NSW voters on Friday night

Alex Heber
Mike Baird. Image: Getty.

The night before New South Wales voted the state’s incumbent Premier Mike Baird sent a bunch of voters a text message.

It looked like this:

Some voters weren’t happy about receiving the text from Baird on a Friday night.

But he left a bunch of voters off the list, sparking a few cases of #FOMO (fear of missing out) and they started Tweeting about it.

Sending the text to voters doesn’t contravene the media watchdog’s election campaigning rules, which state electronic advertising is subject to a “blackout” from the Wednesday before voters got to the polls, because the rules are outdated. They consider electronic advertising as television or radio adverts and don’t include social media or texting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.