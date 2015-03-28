Mike Baird texted a bunch of NSW voters on Friday night

Mike Baird. Image: Getty.

The night before New South Wales voted the state’s incumbent Premier Mike Baird sent a bunch of voters a text message.

It looked like this:

pic.twitter.com/0ABZUb60Xe Premier Mike Baird is sending text messages to the phones of voters — Carol Lilianne Lin (@LilianneLin) March 27, 2015

Some voters weren’t happy about receiving the text from Baird on a Friday night.

-deletes Mike Baird's text and blocks number- MORE LIKE MIKE BARRED, AM I RIGHT. — Gavin Fernando (@GavinDFernando) March 27, 2015

But he left a bunch of voters off the list, sparking a few cases of #FOMO (fear of missing out) and they started Tweeting about it.

Still waiting for my text from Mike Baird. Mike, if you can see this, get my number off George Brandis. — Mark Humphries (@humphriesmark) March 27, 2015

I didn't get a text from Mike Baird. Don't know whether to feel pleased or left out. #FOMO #nswpol — Rachael Lonergan (@RachaelHasIdeas) March 27, 2015

Sending the text to voters doesn’t contravene the media watchdog’s election campaigning rules, which state electronic advertising is subject to a “blackout” from the Wednesday before voters got to the polls, because the rules are outdated. They consider electronic advertising as television or radio adverts and don’t include social media or texting.

