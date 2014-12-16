Mike Baird Just Captured The Awesome Spirit Of Sydneysiders' Response To The Lindt Cafe Tragedy

NSW Premier Mike Baird has just perfectly explained the amazing spirit Sydneysiders have displayed today following the tragedy of the siege at the Lindt Cafe overnight where two hostages were killed.

He described the makeshift shrine which has been established by the people of Sydney in the middle of Martin Place as a “beating heart”.

“There’s also hope…what you are seeing in Martin Place..it is almost as if a beating heart of the city is being put in place,” he said about the mass of flowers and tributes building up near the cafe.

“As we look at that heart start to beat, look at that hope.

“It is people saying they care.”

