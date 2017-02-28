Mike Baird is rejoining NAB as chief customer officer

Mike Baird. Photo: Lachlan French

Former New South Wales premier Mike Baird is returning to his former workplace, the National Australia Bank, as the chief customer officer for corporate and institutional banking.

The appointment comes just six weeks after he stepped down as premier after less than three years in power.

CEO Andrew Thorburn announced three new appointments to NAB’s executive leadership team, including Sharon Cook as chief legal and commercial counsel and Patrick Wright, as chief technology and operations officer.

“Mike, Sharon and Patrick each bring to NAB exceptional track records of performance and delivery and will help accelerate the execution of our strategy so we can deliver for our customers and our shareholders,” he said.

Baird started his career with the NAB in 1989 and spent 17 years working in corporate and institutional banking roles in Australia and overseas with NAB, Deutsche Bank and HSBC, before entering politics.

“Mike has outstanding leadership and a determination to drive change and make a difference by building relationships with customers and the community,” Thorburn said.

Baird and Cook will start with NAB in mid-April, and Wright will commence in mid-May.

Cook was a managing partner with King & Wood Mallesons, while Wright leaves Barclays in the US where he is global Chief Operations & Technology Officer of Barclaycard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.