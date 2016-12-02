Mike Baird has ditched the cyclist ID plan

Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images.

In March, new laws were introduced that cyclists aged over 18 in New South Wales must carry photo ID when riding their bike.

In nine short months that plan has been scrapped — the latest to go under the Mike Baird government, after it recently backed down from a ban on racing greyhounds.

As part of the laws, fines for a range of cycling offences also increased by up to 600%. Cyclists were up for a $106 fine if they were caught riding without identification. The penalty for not wearing a helmet increased from $71 to $319, and riding at night without lights increased from $71 to $106.

As a result, the government collected $1.3 million in cycling fines in seven months this year.

Recent figures from the Roads and Maritime Services shows that the number of people cycling in central Sydney is lower than it was two years ago, despite the government actively working to improve paths and conditions for riders.

According to the figures, the average daily number of cyclists counted during peak hours at the Anzac Bridge, Anzac Parade and the Sydney Harbour Bridge was at a high of 5249 in 2013, but that dropped to 4453 in 2015, and has recovered only to 4859 in 2016.

