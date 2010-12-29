A London Trader Is Hosting An Apprentice-Style Competition To Find Fresh Trader Talent

Photo: Presswire

A London trader will give 10 contestants about $150,000 each to play the markets in a competition in which the final prize to get a job at a new fund that he’s launching, the Sun reports.Mike Baghdady has already received 7,000 entries.



He’s going to let the 10 young hotshots, who must adhere strictly to a set of 23 rules, keep 20% of whatever they make during the contest.

“I’m confident I can turn someone into a Rooney or Ronaldo of the markets,” he said.

