Mike Arrington's High Noon Standoff With A Googler

TechCrunch editor Michael Arrington was stopped at a light outside Google’s Mountain View HQ yesterday, talking on his cell phone, trying to figure out where to park, when BAM!……this guy stood in front of his car and refused to move:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6d8b1a0000000000ad6901/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Michael Shields stands in front of Mike Arrington's car" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Here’s how Mike described the moment:

I stopped at a crosswalk for a bunch of Googlers to pass. And this guy, who’s wearing a Google employee badge, decides it’s time to take a stand against cell phone use in cars. So he stands in front of my car and won’t move.

Cars behind me start swerving. I back up to go around him. He steps forward, vigilant in his defence of the law. I’m off the phone now, and snapping this picture didn’t help getting him to move on. The light changes. The light changes again. Cars are now backed up behind me.

I’m not sure what comes next in a situation like this. I can either drive over him or park my car. So I put the car in park, open the door to get out and discuss the situation with him. That’s when he ran away. His mission, apparently, accomplished.

The Googler is a guy named Mike Shields. He has a blog and a Twitter account. Here’s the view of the standoff from his perspective:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6d8e1b000000000035ed26/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Michael Shields stands in front of Mike Arrington's car" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

And here’s the appropriate Ennio Morricone music:



