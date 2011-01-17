AOL'S CIVIL WAR CONTINUES: Mike Arrington Tears Into Engadget Again

Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch

AOL’s “Tech Town” civil war continues tonight with Mike Arrington taking huge swings at Engadget.Arrington is irritated by a story we ran detailing the rift between the two AOL sites.



In course of reporting our story, we learned that Arrington has been telling people that Engadget tried to spike AOL’s acquisition of TechCrunch.

Engadget editor in chief Joshua Topolsky told us this idea was “100% an invention in Arrington’s mind, or it’s totally fabricated.”

Arrington sticks by his assertion, writing, “Josh says he didn’t try to kill the AOL deal out of spite. He, I and a few other people know that’s not true.”

So, Arrington is calling a fellow AOL employee a liar in a very public way.

We’ve reached out to AOL PR to see how long Arrington will be allowed to keep firing heavy shots at one of the company’s prized assets. So far, we haven’t heard a thing back.

As a result of the bickering, Arrington says the lines of communication between the sites are dead, which is terrible news for AOL.

Its two most important properties are in a silly war with each other. If the company is ever going to turn itself around, it needs these two sites to work together.

