Mike Arrington Says OkCupid's 'Hypocritical' CEO Uses 'Explicitly Evil' PR Stunts

Last week, dating service OkCupid urged people to stop using Mozilla’s Firefox browser following Mozilla’s appointment of Brendan Eich as its CEO.

That’s because Eich opposed gay marriage back in 2008 by donating $US1,000 in support of Proposition 8, a California referendum to ban gay marriage in that state.

Eich has since resigned, but investor and Techcrunch founder Mike Arrington believes that OkCupid’s stated intentions — to protest the Mozilla CEO’s anti-gay marriage views — are “hypocritical.”

“I believe that it was a PR stunt by OkCupid, that the company isn’t really committed to gay rights at all, and that OkCupid co-founder Sam Yagan was particularly hypocritical in this,” Arrington writes on Uncrunched.

According to federal election records, Yagan donated $US500 in 2004 to U.S. Congressman Chris Cannon who has a “special kind of hate for gays,” Arrington writes. Cannon received a 0% rating on supporting gay rights from the Human Rights Campaign. He also voted for a ban on gay adoptions, and supported a constitutional amendment defining marriage as only between a man and a woman, Arrington writes.

“Is it absurd to judge Yagan as a person based on a single donation, years ago, to a politician well known for waging war on gays?” Arrington says on his blog. “Yup. But that is precisely what Yagan and OkCupid did to Eich.”

“To go further, I think that a person and/or a company who deliberately destroy a man’s reputation and career under false pretenses just to get a PR bump is being explicitly evil,” Arrington says.

Business Insider has reached out to Yagan and will update this story if we hear back.

