MIKE ARRINGTON RESPONDS: "All Of The Allegations Are Completely Untrue"

TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington has finally responded publicly to the “physical abuse” and “rape” claims made against him last week by a former girlfriend, Jenn Allen.



Arrington’s response is unequivocal:

“All of the allegations are completely untrue.”

Arrington notes, correctly, that these allegations accuse him of serious crimes. He says he has retained a law firm to represent him in legal actions against the “offending parties”–presumably meaning those who, he suggests, have publicly slandered him.

Arrington also says he will provide a longer response and statement soon.

Michael ArringtonSEE ALSO: The Mike Arrington Rape Claim Has Hit The Mainstream Media

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.