Don't Mean To Be Rude, But Mike Arrington Wasn't A Very Good Angel Investor

Photo: TechCrunch

Somewhat lost in all the hubbub over whether or not Mike Arrington would be allowed to stay at TechCrunch was the fact that he’s been handed $20 million and told to turn it into many millions more through startup investments.We know he’s a great blogger, but will he be any good at picking startups?



History suggests he will not.

Prior to starting the CrunchFund Arrington dabbled in angel investing and his record was not very good.

But, let’s not forget that Bill Belichick once coached the Cleveland Browns and stunk. He got a second crack as the head coach of the New England Patriots and now he’s in the conversation as the greatest coach of all time.

So, will Arrington follow in Belichick’s footsteps, or will he burn $20 million? Read on to see for yourself …

