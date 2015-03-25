One VC had the perfect response to another VC who says we're not in a bubble

jdlasica Michael Arrington

Valuations are going nuts for all sorts of startups and yet debate rages as to whether we are in a bubble or if, for instance, an app that lets people send self-destructing pics is

obviously

worth $US15 billion.

VC Sam Altman argued in a blog post that all this talk of a bubble is “boring” even though its clearly a “fun” thing for journalists and other investors to ponder.

He thinks we are not in a bubble and he’s so sure he’s right, he ended the post with a bet to any VC that wants to take the opposite stand.

“The loser donates $US100,000 to a charity of the winner’s choice,” he wrote.

To that journalist-turned-VC Michael Arrington had the perfect response:

I’m not overly worried about a bubble, but VCs tossing around $US100k personal wagers tells me something is off http://t.co/F9KnlpBnwd

— Michael Arrington (@arrington) March 24, 2015

