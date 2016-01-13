CBS officially cancels 'Mike & Molly' and an executive calls it a 'challenging' decision

Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy on CBS’s ‘Mike & Molly.’

“Mike & Molly” is officially airing its sixth and final season.

The official word arrived during Tuesday’s Television Critics Association press tour when CBS Entertainment President Glenn Geller addressed the show’s future.

“These decisions are really challenging,” Geller told a room of reporters. “I have tremendous respect for Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, Melissa McCarthy, and Billy Gardell, and the entire cast. I can confirm that ‘Mike and Molly’ is canceled.”

Geller said the final season, which is currently airing, will consist of 13 episodes.

As Business Insider previously reported, the stars of the CBS comedy broke the news via social media in December.

“I was shocked and heartbroken when @CBS canceled #MikeAndMolly,” star McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “I would have shot this show for 50 more years. I’ll miss my 2nd family.”

McCarthy’s costars Gardell (who plays Mike) and Rondi Reed (who plays Mike’s mother, Peggy) also posted the news on their Twitter and Facebook, respectively.

Reed said that the production companies behind the show, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre’s Bonanza Productions, have been unable to find a new home for the show.

“Mike & Molly” did see an 11% reduction in the advertiser-coveted 18- to 49-year-old audience in season five year-over-year. That may be enough for the network to cancel the show, since CBS is trying to bring over younger viewers. McCarthy’s likely high salary would work against the show here, as well. Otherwise, its total audience stayed pretty stable with 8.4 million viewers.

McCarthy’s career has exploded in the last few years. Without the show, her schedule opens up to do more movies like the hit “Spy” and upcoming all-female “Ghostbusters.”

The comedy show, which centres on two people who meet in a Chicago Overeaters Anonymous group and fall in love, has won two Emmys, including Best Actress for McCarthy in 2011, and Cinematography earlier this year.

It’s currently airing Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.

