What Will Android Phones Look Like In The Future?

Now that Motorola is officially part of the Google family, the question is what will the future of Android devices look like?As Bloomberg BusinessWeek reports, Google recently acquired the design firm Mike & Maaike. It’s the same company that helped design the original BlackBerry-like concept Google Phone. It also designed the very first Android phone, the HTC G1.



Now that Mike & Maaike is part of Google (and Motorola’s) design team, what can we expect from Android-powered devices down the road? We took a look at Mike and Maaike’s design portfolio to get some clues.

