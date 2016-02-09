Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick are in a hilarious trailer for 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates'

It looks like Zac Efron and Aubrey Plaza aren’t done with hard-partying comedies.

Having just done “Dirty Grandpa,” they’re now teaming with Anna Kendrick and Adam Devine (“Workaholics”) to star in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” which looks like a mix of “Wedding Crashers” and “Step Brothers.”

Efron and Devine play siblings whose antics at family parties have gotten so out of hand that their parents have demanded that they find respectable dates to their sister’s Hawaiian wedding. They decide to put out an online ad looking for their dates, which is spotted by two friends (Kendrick and Plaza) who are willing to look the part of respectable gals to get a free trip to Hawaii. And from there hilarity ensues (or let’s hope so).

Check out the trailer here. The movie comes out July 8.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.