Mika Brzezinski trashes Trump on 'Morning Joe': 'You don't know what you're doing to this country'

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” trashed Donald Trump on Friday morning for saying Hillary Clinton is a bigot.

The show aired a clip of Trump’s Thursday interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who asked whether Trump believes Clinton “has a hatred or dislike of black people.” Trump replied that Clinton is “selling them down the tubes” and “not doing anything for those communities.”

“We were just talking off-set and I have to say it,” Brzezinski said. “Donald Trump, you have no idea what your words mean. You have no idea. You have no idea what your words mean.”

She continued: “I can’t pretend and sort of try and cover this fairly and put it in the veil of objectivity. This is wrong. You have no idea what your words mean and what you’re doing to this country.”

Trump’s attacks on Clinton come after months of accusations that Trump himself is a racist. Cooper questioned Trump on his views of Clinton after Trump said at a rally on Wednesday that Clinton is a bigot.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment below. The relevant portion starts about 9 minutes in:



