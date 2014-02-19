This Majestic Hotel In The Indian Desert Was Named The Most Extraordinary Place To Stay In 2014

The Mihir Garh hotel near Jodhpur in India was just named “most extraordinary place to stay in 2014” by the writers and editors at Lonely Planet.
The isolated hotel, built like a sand castle to represent a mirage emerging from the Thar Desert, has only nine suites. They’re huge and luxurious, while mirroring the fantastical architectural traditions of the Rajasthan region.
Everything on the property is custom-made, including the fireplaces constructed from cow dung and clay.
Rooms start around $US275 a night, and run up to $US540.
Murals throughout depict Rajasthani women in bright saris like the ones who dot the roadsides of the region.
Rashmi Singh, the owner of the Mihir Garh along with her husband, personally designed all the suites.
Sitting rooms are highly prized spaces in the Mihir Garh, because the owners wanted to created a meditative mood.
