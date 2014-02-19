This Majestic Hotel In The Indian Desert Was Named The Most Extraordinary Place To Stay In 2014

The Mihir Garh hotel near Jodhpur in India was just named “most extraordinary place to stay in 2014” by the writers and editors at Lonely Planet.

The isolated hotel, built like a sand castle to represent a mirage emerging from the Thar Desert, has only nine suites. They’re huge and luxurious, while mirroring the fantastical architectural traditions of the Rajasthan region.

Everything on the property is custom-made, including the fireplaces constructed from cow dung and clay.

Rooms start around $US275 a night, and run up to $US540.

