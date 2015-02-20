A photographer traveled the world to see how beauty is defined in 37 countries

Megan Willett
Romania main image the atlas of beautyCourtesy of Mihaela Noroc

Two years ago, 29-year-old Mihaela Noroc quit her job in Romania to backpack around the world.

The budding photographer made it to 37 countries and every continent except for Antarctica.

During her travels, she photographed hundreds of beautiful women in their own cultural surroundings to compile her new project “The Atlas of Beauty.” It shows a range of faces from the Amazon rainforest to the streets of downtown New York.

She decided to choose only one age group and gender — her own — because she thought this would allow herself and her audience to more easily compare the diverse faces.

Because Noroc spoke five languages, she said that it wasn’t always hard to communicate with her subjects. She tried to make the women feel special and unique and bring out their natural beauty and confidence.

“Sometimes I have only 30 seconds to make a portrait, because I meet an interesting woman, by chance, on the street,” the photographer explained in a written statement to Business Insider. “Other times, I maybe spend one hour, photographing, after I found her on a social network, a day before. “

Noroc is currently looking for funding to continue her journey and go to new countries to photograph women and complete the project.

“Now I can say that beauty is everywhere, and it’s not a matter of cosmetics, money, race or social status, but more about being yourself,” she said.

You can follow her journey and work on her Facebook page as well as her Instagram and Tumblr accounts.

This is Mihaela Noroc posing in Bogotá, Colombia. The 29-year-old traveled the world taking photographs of beautiful women in different cultures.

'Now I can say that beauty is everywhere, and it's not a matter of cosmetics, money, race or social status, but more about being yourself,' she said about the project.

Australia

Bogota, Colombia

Colca Valley, Peru

Colombia

Ecuador

Baltic Sea

Ethiopia

Harlem, New York

El Paico, Chile

Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba

Iran

Java Sea, Indonesia

Kichwa woman in Amazonian rainforest

Maramures, Romania

Lima, Peru

Maori, New Zealand

Maramures, Romania

Medellin, Colombia

Mawlamyine, Myanmar

Nasir al Mulk, Iran

New York, USA

North of Romania

Omo Valley, Ethiopia

Oxford, UK

Tibetan Plateau, China

Rio de Janeiro

San Francisco, California

Peru

Sumatra, Indonesia

Tbilisi, Georgia

Tibetan Plateau, China

Riga, Latvia

Yangon, Myanmar

