Stunning portraits show what beauty looks like around the world

Mihaela Noroc An indigenous Kichwa woman in the Amazon in Ecuador.

Romanian-born photographer Mihaela Noroc has been photographing women around the world for the last four years.

She’s captured portraits in close to 60 countries from Afghanistan to Iceland.

Noroc is calling her project The Atlas of Beauty, and she’s planning on publishing a book of her photographs in September of this year.

Keep scrolling to see her breathtaking work and to learn more about the project.

