When Miguel took the stage during the performance-heavy Billboard Music Awards, he thought it would be a great idea to jump from one stage to another.



He didn’t quite make it and landed on crowd members in the process.

@corkgaines / TwitterHe carried on with his performance like nothing happened.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.