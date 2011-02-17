ABC Journalist Beaten, And At Least One Is Killed As Protests In Bahrain Turn Violent

Photo: ABC

The situation in Bahrain is rapidly deteriorating.According to ABC, one of its reporters, Miguel Marquez, has been brutally beaten with billy clubs during a protest.



Meanwhile, ForexLive notes reports of at least one more dead, and some gains to gold as the situation deteriorates.

Note the dollar selling off this evening.

Photo: FinViz

Here’s a recording of Marquez on the phone with ABC

