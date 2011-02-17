ABC Journalist Beaten, And At Least One Is Killed As Protests In Bahrain Turn Violent

Photo: ABC
The situation in Bahrain is rapidly deteriorating.According to ABC, one of its reporters, Miguel Marquez, has been brutally beaten with billy clubs during a protest.
Meanwhile, ForexLive notes reports of at least one more dead, and some gains to gold as the situation deteriorates.
Note the dollar selling off this evening.
Photo: FinViz
Here’s a recording of Marquez on the phone with ABC
