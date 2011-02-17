ABC Journalist Beaten, And At Least One Is Killed As Protests In Bahrain Turn Violent

The situation in Bahrain is rapidly deteriorating.According to ABC, one of its reporters, Miguel Marquez, has been brutally beaten with billy clubs during a protest.

Meanwhile, ForexLive notes reports of at least one more dead, and some gains to gold as the situation deteriorates.

Note the dollar selling off this evening.

Here’s a recording of Marquez on the phone with ABC

