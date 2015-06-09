The biggest fight since Mayweather-Pacquiao is close to happening

In a thrilling bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Miguel Cotto knocked out Danny Geale to set the stage for a presumed upcoming fight against former junior middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Cotto, who hadn’t fought in 364 days, showed no signs of rust — recording two knockdowns in an utter drumming of Geale. After knocking him down early in the fourth round, Cotto continued with a flurry of punches to floor Geale once more. Upon being asked by referee Harvey Dock if he wished to continue, Geale shook his head, and Dock stopped the fight giving Cotto the win by technical knockout.

Following the fight, Michael Yormack, the president of Roc Nation Sports, which promotes Cotto, all but guaranteed a fight against Alvarez was next for his champion fighter.

“It’s a fight everyone wants to see,” Yormack said. “It’s the fight we’re going to make. We have the framework of a deal done. Obviously, we had to wait until tonight was over, but now we can focus on Canelo and Miguel’s next fight, and we’re looking forward to it.”

The potential bout between the two would be the biggest fight since Mayweather -Pacquiao. Many have called it “the biggest fight that can be made today.” However, unlike the historic bout between the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world, which fans and reporters called “a boring con job” and “a complete waste of time and money,” many believe a fight between Cotto and Alvarez will bring the excitement that Mayweather-Pacquiao did not.

One such person is Alvarez’s promoter, and president of Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya. Following Cotto’s knockout win, De La Hoya was already starting to hype the potential bout to Ring TV:

“The fight between Cotto and Canelo is huge. It’s the biggest fight in boxing after Mayweather-Pacquiao. But the difference is that with Cotto — Canelo, you are guaranteed action. …What’s wonderful about a fight like this being made is you’re guaranteed action. There’s no other way around it. You’re guaranteed action, and that’s what people want to see.”

De La Hoya’s claim is not without merit. Cotto and Alvarez, who recently recorded a third-round knockout win over James Kirkland, are two of the most powerful fighters in the sport — both have recorded more than 30 knockouts a piece.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.