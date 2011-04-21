Miguel Cabrera's DUI Incident Is Much Worse Than Previously Thought

Photo: TCPalm.com

The state attorney of Florida has produced more evidence about Miguel Cabrera’s well-publicised DUI incident this past February.Apparently, the Detroit slugger came very close to committing far more serious crimes — twice.



The reports indicate that Cabrera forced at least two cars off the road due to his reckless driving. The Range Rover he was piloting caused a Wal-Mart tractor trailer to go off of a main road, and another car to swerve on the grass to avoid a head on collision with the inebriated Major Leaguer.

Both accidents could have easily killed all drivers involved.

A driver of one of the cars that Cabrera jeopardized called 911 to warn the police of his presence. The caller indicated that he believed that whomever was the driver was either on drugs or drunk.

In Florida, DUI manslaughter is punishable up to 15 years in prison with a $10,000 fine, but Cabrera is only facing a maximum of six months in jail as it currently stands. If it is later revealed that Cabrera caused any property damage or bodily harm, his potential jail time will rocket upwards.

Numerous details of Cabrera’s February arrest have come to light since the incident, including his brandishing and drinking of a whiskey bottle in front of his arresting officer, asking the officers on scene to “kill me,” and telling officers that he wanted to blow-up a steakhouse that refused to serve him that night.

