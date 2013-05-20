Miguel Cabrera's 3-Home Run Game Has People Talking Triple Crown Again

Nobody has ever won the triple crown in back-to-back seasons. But after hitting three more home runs last night, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers has people thinking we will see it happen this season.



After last night’s performance, Cabrera is hitting .387 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. His batting average is 31 points higher than the next best batter (James Loney, .356) and his 47 RBI are seven better than Chris Davis of the Orioles. Four players have 12 home runs, one better than Cabrera.

But even more impressive is comparing his stats to last year when he became the first triple crown winner since 1967. Through 42 games in 2012, Cabrera was hitting .304 with eight home runs and 34 RBI.

And in Cabrera’s last 162 games, he is hitting .351, with a .420 OBP, 47 home runs, 152 RBI, and a 1.070 OPS. That’s pretty good. Here are the three home runs from last night…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.